Triad Investment Management Sells 116,178 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Triad Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 0.23% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 1,685,736 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 556,889 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.77 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

