Triad Investment Management Purchases 3,831 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triad Investment Management grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.9% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

