Triad Investment Management Increases Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Triad Investment Management raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BLW opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

