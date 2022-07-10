Triad Investment Management Has $2.65 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises 2.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.