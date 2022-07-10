Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:TREC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

