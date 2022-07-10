Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,386.67.

TPRKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.38) to GBX 1,060 ($12.84) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.