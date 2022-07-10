Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management reduced its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

