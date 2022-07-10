TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.66. 124,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,366. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.84. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

