TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

Shares of TDG opened at $536.66 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

