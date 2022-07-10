Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.23 or 0.99873054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

