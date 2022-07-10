Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

