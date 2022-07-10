thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €5.80 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.79) to €8.80 ($9.17) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

