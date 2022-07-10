Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $553.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average of $566.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

