The Transfer Token (TTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $189,556.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00011517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $269.21 million and $189,556.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000684 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars.

