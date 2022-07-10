The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

