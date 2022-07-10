The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 3.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $84,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.48. 1,357,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

