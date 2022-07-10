Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,994,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.