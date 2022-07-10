Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 1,835,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 1,787,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

