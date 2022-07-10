Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Lowered to $39.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NYSE TX opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ternium by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Ternium by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ternium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 144,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

