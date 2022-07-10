Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.98.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

