Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.