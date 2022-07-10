Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.45

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and traded as low as $12.62. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 73,557 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.27.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. Equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.