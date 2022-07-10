SuperLauncher Trading Up 9.9% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $629,359.84 and $529.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000326 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,051,891 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

