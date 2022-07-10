SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

