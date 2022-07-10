Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summer Infant (SUMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.