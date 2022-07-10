Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.