Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.94 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.