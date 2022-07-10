Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

