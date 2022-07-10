Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

ISTB opened at $47.30 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

