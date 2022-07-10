Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $324,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

