Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,275 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.