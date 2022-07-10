StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

