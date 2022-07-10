StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HZN opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

