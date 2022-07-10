StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

