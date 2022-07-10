StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
NYSE FRO opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
