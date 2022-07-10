StockNews.com Downgrades Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

