StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.