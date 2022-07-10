StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.