StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

