StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Broadwind Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.