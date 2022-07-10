StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

