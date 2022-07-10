Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

