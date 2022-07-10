Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

