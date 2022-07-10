Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.