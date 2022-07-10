SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$21.51 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$18.08 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

