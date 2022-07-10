Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 760,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

