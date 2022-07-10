SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Trimmed by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.