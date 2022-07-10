SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.45

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and traded as low as $52.97. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 15,824 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

