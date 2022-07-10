SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Raised by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
