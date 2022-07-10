SparksPay Market Capitalization Hits $25,457.11 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. SparksPay has a market cap of $25,457.11 and $125.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000403 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,422,411 coins and its circulating supply is 11,547,904 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

