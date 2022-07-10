SolFarm (TULIP) Price Hits $10.69 on Top Exchanges

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00133061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

