Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

