SnowSwap Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $455,782.52 and approximately $18,349.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

