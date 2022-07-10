SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

